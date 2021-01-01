From millwood pines
Rawls Marble Top End Table with Storage
Craft a boho-modern aesthetic in any room with help from our elegant table. The side table was handcrafted by skilled and passionate artisans in India, giving each piece its own distinct look and quality. The frame of this lovely end table was constructed out of a robust, premium mango wood, while the two tiers of round tabletops were made out of marble, making this a sure stand out in your home decor. The two tiers are also fantastic for serving a combination of those purposes; use the top tier to serve cocktails and hold media remotes, while using the bottom tier to store small household necessities in your living room or bedroom. It's perfect in a variety of rooms and protected against damaging hard surfaces thanks to the felt pads attached to the bottom of the legs.