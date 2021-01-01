From mercer41
Rawe 15" Wide Velvet Round Storage Ottoman
Do you want to match an elegant stool for your dressing table? You deserve such a comfortable stool with a soft velvet surface and golden legs. Uniquely designed with hairpin-like and wired metal legs, this stool would not only add nobleness to your modern room but also support stably without any wobbliness. As an ottoman, it can be used to rest your foot during your leisure time lying on your sofa. While with interior storage space, it can also be used to store your necessities, like clothes, books, or toys, etc in your living room, bedroom, dressing room, etc. Fabric: Pink