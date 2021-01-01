From tribecca home
Raw Faux Silk Grommet 76 in. x 96 in. Curtain Panel Pair, Teal
Effortlessly elevate your home with the Raw Faux Silk Collection by Tribeca Home. Rich, textured fabric specially woven to look and feel like raw silk will add chic style to any bedroom, living room, or den and is perfect for gently filtering light. Color options include charcoal, pure white, teal, indigo blue, light grey, and blush pink. Each set includes two 38 in. wide curtain panels (for a combined total width of 76 in.). Available in 84 in. long and 96 in. long. Panels feature six gunmetal grommets for easy open and close. Each 2.5 in. grommet fits up to a 1.5 in. curtain rod. Machine wash cold, delicate cycle with mild detergent. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Cool iron if needed. 100% polyester. Imported.