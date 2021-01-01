From vitakraft
Vitakraft Raviolos Crunchy Small Animal Treat, 5-oz bag
Feed your small pet a crunchy treat that has a surprise inside with Vitakraft Raviolos Crunchy Small Animal Treat. Treats are a great way to bond with your pet, add variety to their diet and provide mental enrichment and stimulation. Vitakraft Raviolos Crunchy Small Animal Treat are a tasty and nutritious snack for pet rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. These 2-in-1 treats are a crunchy, grain-based shell stuffed with a delicious vegetable filling small pets love. They are made with cabbage, peas and alfalfa and are an ideal daily treat or training reward.