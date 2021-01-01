From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Ravenwood Manor 34 in. W. 8-Light Weathered Gray Island Chandelier
The Sea Gull Lighting Ravenwood Manor 8-light single tier chandelier in stardust supplies ample lighting for your daily needs, while adding a layer of today's style to your home's decor. Offered in both round and rectangular silhouettes, the Ravenwood Manor lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting brings an industrial, chic vibe to any interior and effortlessly replaces traditional chandeliers or linear suspension pieces with a much more unique, minimalist approach. From the crown of each fixture, linked rods descend to support the clean lines of the open central frame. The overall focal point is series of bare lamps in sleek sockets which are each set-off by the spherical detail of the bobeches to soften the overall rustic design. Choose antique Edison-style or medium base bullet lamps to create two, distinct look. Offered in the Stardust finish, the full lighting collection includes a 9-light round chandelier, an 8-light rectangular chandelier and a 5-light round chandelier.