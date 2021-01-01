Ravenscroft 4pc Modern Boho Acacia Wood Slatted Outdoor Dining Set with Extendable Table - Dark Brown - Saracina Home

Sarah knew she needed more room in her backyard for dinner parties and Saturday brunches. That’s why she snatched up Saracina Home’s Outdoor Summer Patio Dining Collection Set. Its charming look and small space friendly design was simply perfect for her back patio. Sarah loved that the two patio chairs came with comfy, weather-resistant cushions; not to mention their covers were machine washable. She also liked that the little chat set offered extra space for guests or served as her own personal morning retreat. And with such a trendy silhouette, Sarah was thrilled with her mini backyard makeover. Properly care for your outdoor acacia furniture by applying teak oil every 2-3 months and keeping it out of severe weather conditions. Additional Dimensions: Dining Table: oTable height: 30" oTable Width: 55-79” oTable Depth: 35” Bench: oBench Height: 18" oBench Width: 53" oBench Depth: 14" Chairs: oChair Height: 37" oChair Width: 24" oChair Depth: 20" Color: Dark Brown.