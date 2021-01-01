From classic accessories
Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant 26 Inch Patio Bar Chair & Stool Cover, 3 Pack
Advertisement
PREMIUM PATIO FURNITURE COVER: Fits patio bar chairs/stools 26"L x 28"D x 48"HOUTDOOR PATIO COVER with WARRANTY: Limited lifetime warrantyHEAVY DUTY AND WATER RESISTANT: Gardelle One is a durable woven polyester fabric with an added UV-stabilized coating and a water-resistant 6P-Free laminated backingCUSTOM FIT OUTDOOR PATIO COVER: Patented WindLock secure attachment system includes an adjustable belted hem with click-close straps provides a customizable fit and exceptional security in the windiest conditions while double cord closures within specially designed hem tunnels allow easy adjustment resulting in a tight, custom-like fitDURABLE COVER WITH ADVANCED FEATURES: Reinforced padded handles make installation and removal easy while gusseted self-supporting air vents keeps weather out while providing maximum ventilation and minimum condensationRAVENNA OUTDOOR PATIO SET COVERS: Protect your entire patio furniture collection with premium Ravenna coversNot designed to entirely cover the wheels or legsImage color may vary slightly from product color due to variances in screens/displays. Dark Taupe is a neutral, warm grey that appears brown in certain lighting situations