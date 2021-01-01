Add comfort to your outdoor furniture with the Ravenna patio cushion collection by Classic Accessories. Made with a solution-dyed polyester, our Gardelle one fabric system keeps mother nature and unforeseen spills at bay with resisting stains and helping keep rain out so your cushion foam stays protected. High-quality foams provide just the right amount of give for a firm but comfortable surface. We offer 6 rich colors designed to stand the test of time and fit a variety of tastes. Classic Accessories Ravenna Spice Patio Chair Cushion Polyester | 62-025-SPICE-EC