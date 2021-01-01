Ravenna LED Vanity Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (EWL1927778)

Advertisement
The Ravenna LED Vanity Light from Huxe is a clean, modern piece designed to function both in horizontal and vertical orientations. A long rectangular metal framework outlines the piece with sharp perpendicular angles. Its use of refined geometry in its housing and backplate lend to its overall versatility across varied styled homes. White acrylic panels encompass the sides of the boxed construction. When turned on, a diffused glow permeates out, illustrating an illuminated rectangular shape on its face. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black