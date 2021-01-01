Gold-tone stainless steel case with a leather strap. Fixed gold-tone bezel with diamond set. White mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and diamond-Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Ronda Caliber 762 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape, case size: 37 mm. Pin buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Ravenna Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. GV2 by Gevril Ravenna Diamond White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 12602.