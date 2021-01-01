Classic Accessories Ravenna 25 in. x 22 in. x 4 in. Outdoor Lounge Chair/Loveseat Back Cushion in Empire Blue

For endless comfort and lavish looks, the Ravenna Pillow Back Cushion is a beautiful choice for your outdoor furniture. High-quality shredded foams provide an incredibly soft cushion while the Gardelle 1 fabric helps to keep Mother Nature and unforeseen spills at bay. Mix and match our rich colors for an enchanting outdoor living space that's built to last. Enjoy peace of mind with our hassle-free warranty program. If you experience a problem with the materials or workmanship within the warranty period, we invite you to file a simple claim on our website, backed by our Customer Support Team.