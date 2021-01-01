From offex
OFFEX Ravello Brown Leather Contemporary Adjustable Height Barstool with Accent Nail Trim
This sleek, adjustable height barstool provides just the right accent to feature at your breakfast bar or kitchen counter. The tufted upholstery design detail, contrasting chrome base and footrest create an modern style. The seat is padded with 4'' of CA117 fire retardant foam and adorned with nail trim. The swivel seat easily adjusts from counter to bar height using the convenient gas lift handle, located just below the seat. To help provide additional protection to the floors, the base has a concealed plastic ring. Designed for residential use, this barstool is an excellent choice when you want a contemporary look for your home. LeatherSoft is leather and polyurethane for added Softness and Durability. Back Style: Tufted. Back. Material: Leather/Faux Leather. Back. Color: Brown. Back Type: Full. Base Style: Round. Seat. Color: Brown. Designed for Residential: Use. Base Diameter: 17.625", Back Width: 17.5", Fixed Back Height From Seat: 12.5", Seat Thickness: 4".