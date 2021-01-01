From spring step
Spring Step Ravel
Just like sand through the hour glass, so are the days til the next trend. Keep it fresh and upbeat in the Ravel boot from Spring Step. Shiny leather upper in a sleek silhouette. Zipper closure for easy on-and-off wear. Breathable leather lining. Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Attractive wedge sits atop a durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 10 oz Circumference: 10 1 4 in Shaft: 6 1 4 in Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.