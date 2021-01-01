From everly quinn
Rauscher Acme 36" Wide Square Cocktail Ottoman
Add this cocktail ottoman and end table to create a luxurious look for you living room. The sleek ottoman will match perfectly with any of your elegance sofa or be the eye catching accent piece in any room. Ottoman featuring bottom tufted fabric top, you can either display and storage accessories or sit comfortably on it. End table featuring 5mm clear tempered glass top, you can display and storage accessories on it. The geometric metal base in champagne provides a durable construction and also elegant look. This collection will be the excellent piece for any decor.