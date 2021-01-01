From latitude run
Raunds 2 Piece Fiberglass and Clay Pot Planter
Make plants a decorative part of your indoor or outdoor oasis with these stylish planters. Featuring durable fiber clay construction, these planters are strong enough to endure the elements outside. These planters can also be used indoors when paired with a saucer to protect flooring (please note, the saucer is not included). The fiber clay material is made from fiberglass, clay, and a composite to make the pots as durable as fiber stone pots, but lighter in weight and easier to move. The rough-hewn stone appearance of the planters instantly updates any indoor or outdoor space, providing the perfect decorative base for flowers, shrubs, vegetables, small trees, and other greenery. Color: Light Gray