Rattler Mid-Century Modern Storage TV Stand for TVs up to 43" Walnut - Christopher Knight Home

Center your living room around an entertainment stand that is sure to give your Friday movie nights an extra boost of style. Featuring a smooth wood finish and delightfully splayed legs, this TV stand brings a sophisticated mid-century modern touch to your home, complete with a sleek bar handle. This stand offers ample shelving and storage space for you to set your electronics and organize your living room clutter. Blending seamlessly with your existing decor, this TV stand will bring out the best of your interior space. MID-CENTURY MODERN: Blending together iconic splayed legs with a stunning wood frame, our TV stand offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this TV stand uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. FAUX WOOD: Made with faux wood, this stand blends together a beautiful wood look with the strength of real wood. Resistant to moisture, this material provides a smooth and refined finish to any room. This piece is finished with splayed legs for a mid-century look. STORAGE SPACE: This accessory offers cubby shelves and one cabinet for storing and organizing your items. The cabinet door is finished with a bar handle for easy access to your items. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This TV console is 47.25" W x 16.10" D x 21.75" H and can accommodate up to a 43" television. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming TV stand. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this TV stand. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. Color: Walnut.