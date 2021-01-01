From kirkland's
Rattan Round Giles Coffee Table
Advertisement
Bring the natural look home with our Rattan Round Giles Coffee Table. You'll love the round drum-like shape and woven rattan design of this eye-catching table. Table measure 18H x 32 in. in diameter Crafted of rattan abaca Brown finish Woven design Plastic footpad included No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.