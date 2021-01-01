From family heritage gifts
Rather Osaka - Vintage Japanese Souvenir T-Shirt
Advertisement
The retro design of the Osaka Castle, Umeda Skyville, Don Tombori Canal, Abe Hulkawa, Tenhosan DaiFerris Wheel, and Shitenoji. It is one of the best souvenirs for travel in Japan and also a great gift for your family A funny way to express where you want to travel, visit, or live. This is a unique design from Osaka Japan and is a great way to show your pride and patriotism of Japan. Perfect to wear during the founding day or holiday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem