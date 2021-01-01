From howard miller
Howard Miller Rare Vintage W&B Console, Brown
Accent your dining room with this Rare Vintage Wine & Bar Console. This bar cabinet is crafted from hardwood and metal for lasting quality, and it provides ample storage for stemware and bottles. Solid Wood Construction: The frame of this bar cabinet is charcoal gray metal, while the body is crafted from solid hardwood. A dark brown stain enhances the aged look of the rough-sawn wood, while charcoal gray knobs provide a stylish complement. Plenty of Storage: This liquor cabinet has plenty of interior storage and top surface space. There’s a solid wood drawer and open storage on the left side, while the right side is equipped with a metal stemware rack, wine bottle rack, and fixed wooden shelf. The racks can hold nine wine glasses and nine standard-size wine bottles. Adjustable Levelers: Underneath each corner of this wine cabinet are adjustable levelers, so you can place it on carpets or floors that aren’t perfectly level.