Rapp Metal Etagere Bookcase
Description
Features:Modern industrial style: The powder-coated metal frame with elegant geometric shape decoration combine with shelves made of high-quality MDF (not real wood), its industrial-chic design can blend in with any home decor easilyReliable construction: This bookshelf features a rear x-shaped cross brace for added support and the cross-bar under the shelf are provided for bearing more weight, each shelf could hold 110 lbsPractical display rack: Featuring 6 generous open shelves, it allows you to display knickknacks and easily store books with ease of access. This piece combines durability with functionality. It'll be sure to make a statement in any other room.Product Type: EtagereColor: Gray OakBack Panel: OpenFinished Back: NoOrientation : VerticalStackable: Frame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: MDFMetal Finish Application: Shelf Material: Manufactured WoodNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNumber of Shelf Tiers (Size: (5 Shelves) 62" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): 5Number of Shelf Tiers (Size: (3 Shelves) 35" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): 3Number of Shelf Tiers (Size: (4 Shelves) 48.6" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): 4Adjustable Shelves: NoShelf Weight Capacity: 110Smallest Shelf Weight Capacity: Largest Shelf Weight Capacity: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers Included: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors Included: Door Material: Folding: NoCable Management: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlet: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Fabric Bins Included: NoNumber of Fabric Bins Included: Library Ladder Included: Wall-Mounting Required: Wall-Mounting Hardware Included: Room Divider: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Scratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoDS Wood Tone (Size: (3 Shelves) 35" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): Gray WoodDS Wood Tone (Size: (5 Shelves) 62" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): Gray WoodDS Wood Tone (Size: (4 Shelves) 48.6" H x 32.7" W x 16.1" D): Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoWood Species: Largest Shelf Weight Capacity (shell): Spefications:TAA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoLEED Project Appropriate: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: UL Listed: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: He