Transform your bedroom decor easily with the vibrant, trend-right design of the Ombre Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag set. Featuring a contemporary geometric pattern in deep hues of grey, black and white. Made from brushed microfiber for exceptional softness, this set is also wrinkle resistant and easy to care for. Comforter offers a generous finish size and a lofty fiberfill for extra comfort. The comforter!lso reverses to a coordinating pattern for more style options. Brown & Grey Raphael 6-Piece Steel Twin Comforter Set Polyester | BG16RFST1