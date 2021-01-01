From primrue
Ranunculus Floral Arrangement in Mason Jar
Flowers are a delightful and timeless way to add a pop of color and fresh style to any space, but between watering and maintenance they can sometimes be a hassle to tend to. Choose this faux floral bouquet to refresh up your decor without having to worry about any inconvenience. Showcasing a ranunculus design, orange color palette, and Mason jar vase, this faux silk accent is the perfect way to brighten up an empty tabletop in farmhouse-inspired style. Flowers may seem simple, but they can be used in a variety of different arrangements to bring distinct style to your space. Try pairing this chic bouquet with other orange flowers of varying heights for a monochromatic display that is both springy and sophisticated. Then set them together on your entryway console along with a bowl of woven orbs and a vintaged wood tray to craft a charming vignette. Or simply set these faux flowers alone on your nightstand for a minimalist and elegant look.