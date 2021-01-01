Balmain Ranger Romy Shearling Monogram Combat Boots

Finished with a monogram pattern, these combat boots flaunt luscious shearling trim and an iconic logo buckle. Calfskin leather upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Side buckle closure Shearling trim Rubber sole Fur type: Natural lamb Fur origin: Spain Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Women's Shoes - Designer Womens Shoes > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Cognac. Size: 5.5.