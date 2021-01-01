From moooi
Random Floor Lamp by Moooi - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (8718282359076 | 8718282322179)
Add a stylish and open presence to your inside living spaces with the Random Floor Lamp from Moooi. This clever contemporary fixture was created by Bertjan Pot in 2021 as part of one of his boundary-pushing experiments with materials. A sleek steel base secures the fixture, extending a slender stem to a single upward-facing socket. The lamping rests inside a spherical shade of fiberglass rings adhered by epoxy resin, creating a dramatic interplay of light and shadow around the lamp, while their personalized assembly process lends each fixture an individual variation from its fellows, creating a signature character. Founded by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers in 2001, Moooi is devoted to listening to designers and making their dreams take form. The result? A collection of lighting, furniture and accessories that is playful, unique and exquisitely daring. From bold patterns to oversized shapes to eclectic oddities, Moooi aims to inspire people to fall in love with their homes once again. Shape: Sphere. Color: Black. Finish: Black