Nanushka Randi Wrap Skirt in Cream. - size XS (also in L)
100% cotton. Made in Hungary. Machine wash. Unlined. Side wrap tie closure. Lightweight woven fabric with fringe trim. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 35 in length. NUSH-WQ13. NW21PFSK00671. After graduating from the London College of Fashion with a BA in Fashion Design & Technology, in 2005 Hungarian designer Sandra Sandor returned to Budapest and established Nanushka. Nanushka, which is the designer's childhood nickname, focuses on long lasting silhouettes rather than trends. Using modern fabrics in a soft palette of grays, blacks, and whites, Nanushka offers a line of clothing that appeals to those leading a modern and active lifestyle.