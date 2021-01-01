Randell Sled Coffee Table

This coffee table will make a captivating addition to your living room. This table is made of solid reclaimed wood, enabling it highly stable and durable. Reclaimed wood has the characteristics of different woods like Sheesham wood, teak wood, mango wood, acacia wood, etc, which is already aged, weathered, and dried, so it doesn't shrink or bend. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, or lacquering. The strong powder-coated steel legs add extra stability to the table. The table is easy to assemble.