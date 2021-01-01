Howard Miller Randall Floor Clock 547-036 – Illuminated Golden Oak Grandfather Timepiece Home Decor with Cable-Driven Single-Chime Movement

Finished in Golden Oak on select hardwoods and veneers. This floor clock has a stately appeal. The arched bonnet pediment features a three-part book-matched rare olive ash burl overlay. The polished brass-finished dial offers elaborate corner spandrels, center disk, and a silver chapter ring with applied brass Arabic numerals. A lamp behind the dial illuminates the pierced astrological blue moon phase, for a delightful twinkling star effect. A decorative olive ash burl pattern on the inside back panel is illuminated by the interior light.