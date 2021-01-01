Crystorama Ramsey Bath Bar - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Handsome, refined, and sophisticated. Let your bathroom's lighting device not only brightens up the space but communicate an elegant aesthetic with the Ramsey Bath Bar from Crystorama. The piece slots right over your ceiling with a low-ley rectangular backplate. The flat surface of the backplate amplifies the brilliant optics of the crafted glass stem in front. Ornate metal details cap off the glass segment with a traditional character. Eye-catching in its fully enclosed form, an opaque glass shade conceals the bulbs inside for a glare-free experience. When turned on, light diffuses through the glass, producing an even glow over your mirror. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel