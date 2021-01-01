Baxton Studio Ramon Modern and Contemporary Grey Linen Fabric Upholstered King Size Panel Bed with Nailhead Trim

Constructed from rubberwood, MDF wood, and engineered woodUpholstered in a linen-like polyester fabric and padded with foamSilver nailhead embellishmentsBlack legsBox spring requiredAssembly requiredMade in Malaysia.With its simple and refined design, the Ramon bed is a timeless addition to any bedroom. Constructed from sturdy wood, the Ramon is upholstered in an elegant, neutral linen-like fabric that complements any color palette. Ample foam padding ensures comfort and safety, while silver nailheads accentuate the clean lines on the headboard. Black tapered feet complete the look. This bed requires a box spring for use. The Ramon bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.