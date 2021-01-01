From kodiak work
Kodiak Work Ramble Composite Toe
The Kodiak Ramble Composite Toe work shoes has a lightweight, comfortable design that will keep you comfortable and protected all day long. Style number: KD0A4NKD (Black). Lace-up work shoe with a ROCKFIBREÂ® METAL FREE composite safety toe that meets ASTM 2413-11 I/75 AND C/75 approved, SD+ safety standards. Highly abrasion-resistant textured nylon upper. SOS Smell Out ScienceÂ® odor control technology is a 100% natural odor-eliminating system that features microbes and enzymes that digest the causes of odor for a fresher foot environment. Comfort padded gusseted tongue keeps out debris. Supportive molded heel and eye-stay strap locks foot in place. Back pull loop. Traditional lace-up shoe with woven fabric laces and webbing loops for a secure fit. Breathable mesh lining for a more comfortable interior fit and feel. Removable EVA insole provides maximum cushioning and comfort. Durable rubber outsole is slip and oil resistant. Slip Resistant rating according the CSA Z195-14 and SATRA testing are as follows (Quarry Tile/Wet CoF 0.70 flat/ 0.59 heel; Quarry Tile/Dry CoF 0.97 flat/ 0.77 heel; Stainless Steel/ Wet CoF 0.49 flat/ 0.42 heel) Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 3.5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.