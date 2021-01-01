Ramato LED Wall Sconce by Huxe - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (EUM1968617)

Advertisement
The Ramato LED Wall Sconce by Huxe is a cool and contemporary addition to spaces that can be installed vertically or horizontally to perfectly complement the space it brightens. Anchored by a sleek square backplate, a slender metal body supports a curved acrylic diffuser, capping it on either end for a clean, tailored look. Filtering a lovely and even layer of illumination, the softly shaped shade gives this simple design a thoughtful, refined feel as it works in a variety of rooms and with a range of dÃ©cor styles. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold