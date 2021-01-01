From fitflop
FitFlop Rally Slip-On Leather Espadrilles
Advertisement
for the women's FitFlop sizing guide. Click to learn more about the biomechanically engineered, ergonomic FitFlopÂ® footbed. The FitFlop Rally Slip-On Leather Espadrilles are a must-have for zipping around town or just chilling at home. Crafted in a sporty, woven leather and textile foot-hugging upper. Slip-on style for easy on and off. Round closed toe construct with a softly padded collar for added comfort. Set on a superlight, ultra-flexible Anatomicush midsole made to move with your feet. Finished on a flexible slip-resistant rubber outsole. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining. Synthetic insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.