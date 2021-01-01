Raliyah Desk

With its open, airy design, this computer desk brings a feel of minimalism -- and plenty of storage -- to any room of the house. Crafted from particle board with a laminate finish, this piece sports clean lines and sturdy post legs with satin chrome drawer hardware for a hint of shimmer. The drawers of this desk offer space for writing utensils, notebooks, and more; the larger of the two features a flip-down front and doubles as a keyboard tray. For added storage, the side shelves provide a spot for printers, binders, and beyond. Color: Pure White