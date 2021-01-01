From signature design by ashley
Ralene Medium Brown Dining Uph Side Chair
Faux leather upholsteryMade of veneers, wood and engineered woodAssembly required Made with select acacia veneers and hardwood solids. Gently distressed and burnished dark brown finish. D594-35 has a planked table design with thick-look tops and butterfly leaf. Seat covers in brown faux leather. Server features a working drawer along with 2 doors and wine storage. D594-42 table has storage base and removable leaf..Comfortably contoured, with a rake back design, this dining room upholstered side chair beautifully captures the essence of rustic refinement. Plushly upholstered faux leather seat makes pulling up a chair so much more enticing. Makes for easy cleanup, too.