Raleigh Chestnut 26 Inch Counter Height Swivel Wood Barstool Set of 2

Part of Raleigh Collection from Armen Living|Crafted from chestnut wood|Chestnut finish|Footrest provide comfort and stability|Swivel mechanism|Sturdy construction|Fabric Content: 100% Polyurethane|Kahlua faux leather seat|Quick Ship|.Time to furnish the home bar, dining or accent your favorite seating collection with this essential Armen Living Raleigh wood counter or barstool, perfect in the living room or den. This swivel barstool combines a rich Chestnut wood finish and a dark Kahlua Faux Leather seat, that blends well with any home furnishing. It comes with a fully upholstered backrest and footrest that enhances the comfort level of this barstool. Available in a 26? Counter Height or 30? Bar Height.