Filament Design Rakel 2-Light Brushed Nickel Flush Mount with Brushed Nickel Steel Shade

This Rakel Collection flush mount will update your home with its contemporary and eye-catching design. Featuring a brushed nickel finish and brushed nickel steel shades, this fixture will accommodate a variety of decor styles. With its easy installation and low upkeep requirements, this flush mount will not disappoint. Bold yet sleek, the Rakel collection create a statement of contemporary minimalism with a mix of the vintage industrial. Vintage bulbs (included) glow behind the forged meshwork. Finishes include Brushed Nickel, Bronze, Chrome & Natural Brass.