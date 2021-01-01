From gucci
Gucci Rajah Shoulder Bag
Advertisement
Gucci Ladies Shoulder Bag. Rajah series. SKU: 570145 0OLKX 8389. Material: Leather/ Nylon. Closure Type: Magnetic Snap. Occasion: Casual. Color: Black. Gucci Rajah Shoulder Bag. This shoulder bag is crafted from leather and it is decaorated with an enameled tiger head with crystals along with the brand's signature sewn- on. It features half- round handles as well as a detachable shoulder strap, the interior is lined with microfiber, suede- like finish. It has one main compartment and a cell phone pocket. Dimesions: W: 24cm x H: 16cm x D: 5cm; Strap: 50cm.