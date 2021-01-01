From googic
GOOGIC Raised Bed Elevated Wooden Garden Box, 3 FT Rectangle Planter Box Kit for Balcony and Patio
Ergonomic Design: 29.5" height. People with backache pain won't struggle it any more. They can easily manage the plants without bend down. Wide Usage: Our raised bed can cultivate plants like vegetables, fruits and flowers. It's perfect for placement on the patio, balcony, deck, backyard even in living room. Including the sealed filter, retain the soil and protect the garden bed from water damage. Selected Natural Wood: Our elevated garden bed is made by the non toxic solid fir wood. Its strength and stability are powerful. Fir wood also has natural resistance to rot and pests. Perfect Planting Choice: Dimension:34"(L) x 18"(W) x 29.5"(H). An additional ventilated storage shelf at the bottom can be used to store various tools and accessories. Upgrade Structure: This garden box has simple structure, you can assemble it easily and rapidly. ESPECIALLY the second generation of the product is upgraded, and nails are designed at the connection to make the structure more stable.