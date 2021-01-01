Raincover for Jack Outdoor Sofa by Ethnicraft - Color: Grey (10119972)

Advertisement
The Raincover for Jack Outdoor Sofa from Ethnicraft makes maintaining ones outdoor furnishings as carefree as possible, even on the harshest day. It sports waterproof and UV stabilized properties, keeping the internals dry without fear of material degradations. The washable Raincover drapes over ones sofa and fastens at the base for security when wind gust is at its highest. Its made from a PU-coated textile, a material thats lightweight, breathable, and washable. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Color: Grey.