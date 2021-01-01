Yellow Dog Design Rainbow Stripes Polyester Personalized Standard Dog Collar, Small

Color your world a little brighter when you dress your friendly pal in the Yellow Dog Design Personalized Rainbow Stripes Polyester Standard Dog Collar. Made with 100% vibrant, color-fast polyester, this adjustable collar stays looking sharp walk after walk around the neighborhood. It has durable plastic buckles that allow for secure and easy on and off, while the plastic slip locks ensure it always stays in place for a comfortable fit. And as a bone-us, this happy collar is machine washable for hassle-free cleaning! Best of all, you can personalize it!