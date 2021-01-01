From couristan
Couristan Rainbow Passion Multicolor Runner Rug
For those who take a more eclectic approach to decorating, the Rainbow Collection offers a refreshing series of fun-filled novelty area rugs, vibrantly designed in aggressive hues of Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green and Purple. These fashion-forward area rugs are a perfect choice for game rooms, kids rooms and rooms that are purely based on color. Featuring a machine-woven base of 100% polyester that provides a soft underfoot and chic appeal, the craftsmanship and materials applied to these digitally printed area rugs is superior to any other area rug of its kind in today's market. The addition of a non-skid backing and saddle-stitched edges add to the overall value of this unique collection. Perfect for contemporary or transitional settings, these vibrant, whimsical area rugs will add a comfortable and sophisticated appeal to any interior that was designed for its fun-filled atmosphere.