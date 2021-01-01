Forever New featuring Swarovski Zirconia Gold Plated Rainbow Cubic Zirconia Dangle Key and Heart Huggie Earrings in 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver

Forever New Featuring Swarovski Zirconia Rainbow Cubic Zirconia Dangle Key And Heart Huggie Earrings In 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver. These stylish heart & key dangle hoop earrings feature a beautiful rainbow of pastel-colored Cubic Zirconia stones in blue, pink, yellow, lavender, green, white, and champagne. Crafted in 14K yellow gold-plated sterling silver with a high-polished finish, these adorable earrings measure 1-inch long with a 5-millimeter wide key dangling from one hoop and an 8-millimeter wide open-heart dangling from the other hoop. The 14-millimeter hoops "hug" your ears and close with an endless, snap-hinge.