Jimmo Designs original Rainbow Colored Butterfly T-Shirt For Nature Lovers featuring colorful Monarch butterfly artwork. Perfect gift for nature lovers, entomologists, lepidopterists, butterfly lovers, eco warriors, hippies, tree huggers, and gardeners. Graphic artwork copyright James W. Allmon. If you like nature, rainbows, and butterflies, this shirt is yours! Wear it to school, on campus, to zoology lecture, art class, on a hiking trip, in the garden, or to a climate change rally. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem