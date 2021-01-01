From medieval viking history & mythology gifts

Raiding & Trading - Medieval Viking History - Dragon Ship Tote Bag

$18.85
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Vikings! This medieval Scandinavian Viking longship (drakkar, dragon ship) design is for you! Grab your fellow pagan Norse berserker warriors, traders and explorers and embark on a great viking sailing and trading expedition, with a hint of raiding. Pray to the Germanic, Celtic, Norse and Viking gods before venturing on your next Viking adventure. Are not afraid; Odin awaits all true Vikings in Valhalla. This Nordic medieval history themed Viking war ship design is great for the whole Viking band. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com