From royal canin
Royal Canin Ragdoll Dry Cat Food, 7-lb bag
Advertisement
Royal Canin Ragdoll Dry Cat Food is a breed-specific diet created just for your Ragdoll pure breed. A combination of essential nutrients promotes healthy skin and a healthy coat, keeping his coat shiny and soft. Nutrients like taurine, EPA and DHA support a healthy heart, while omega-3 fatty acids supports bone and joint health. And the pyramid-shaped specialized kibble is designed for a Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw, encouraging him to slow down, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement this dry food with Royal Canin Intense Beauty Adult Wet Cat for a meal that’s sure to please.