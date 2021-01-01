From miu miu
Miu Miu Rafia Logo Bag in Neutral
Miu Miu Rafia Logo Bag in Neutral Woven raffia with canvas lining and silver-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Open top. One main compartment. Includes removable zip pouch with leather trim. Printed logo on front. Measures approx 13.5W x 16H x 1D. Top handles with a 9 dropZip pouch measures approx 9W x 5H x 0.5D. MIUF-WY49. 5BG231 2DO5. About the designer: Established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu reflects fashion forward, light-hearted, and provocative women. The language of Miu Miu experiments with contemporary femininity, merging rebelliousness with minimalism in order to evoke a sense of freedom within luxury fashion. As a member of the Prada family, Miu Miu is made for those who aspire to add a flair of the avant-garde to their lifestyle.