Take on the evening in style with the SENSO Raegan strappy heels. Every step will be in style as this heel pairs well with just about anything in the closet and is essential to add to the heel collection for a night on the town. Leather upper, lining, and insole. Durable manmade outsole. Lightly cushioned footbed. Stacked wooden heel. Ankle wrap closure. Open square toe. Toe strap. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.