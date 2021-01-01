Raef Chandelier by Troy Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (F6328)

Designed in the tradition of the classic Sputnik light beloved by mid-century enthusiasts, the Raef Chandelier by Troy Lighting takes this design motif and gives it a cool contemporary twist. An architectural fixture that defines a space, it features a series of clear glass shades that project outward from a center point on its hand-worked iron frame. Each shade houses a vintage style glass tube bulb. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Black. Finish: Textured Black and Polished Nickel