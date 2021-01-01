From free people
Rae Climate Control Mineral Tint SPF 20 by Free People, 85º, One Size
Looking good is no sweat in this all-in-one oil free foundation, non-chemical UVA AND UVB sunscreen and antioxidant moisturizer from Rae Cosmetics. This innovative heat and humidity resistant formula stays on all day, even when you sweat. A blend of minerals, pigments and anti-oxidants protect and heal while evening skin tones and masking imperfections. With buildable but lightweight coverage that allows the skin to breathe and function normally, like you're wearing nothing at all* 1.25 oz./ 35g* Broad Spectrum SPF 20* Lightweight coverage* Natural, glowy finish* Mineral-based, sweat-resistant formula* Non-comedogenic, Oil-free, Fragrance-free* Paraben-free, Cruelty-free, Hypoallergenic