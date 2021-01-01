Ultralights Radius Round Chandelier - Color: Bronze - Size: 6 light

Like a piece from antiquity, the Radius Round Chandelier from Ultralights takes a familiar, visual form and updates it for the modern home. A set of thin cables uphold a clean metal ring with a generous central opening. A set of thin arms mount to the ring, extending outward and holding a series of lights enclosed within cylindrical opal acrylic diffusers. The light presents as a bright, yet inviting layer of light, one that gently shapes the ambiance while expertly illuminating the entire space. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze Age